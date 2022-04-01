Police officers recognised for their bravery after pulling man from flat fire

PCs Simon Wheeler and Paul Rogers-Thomas were awarded the William Garnett Cup for outstanding bravery yesterday at Lancashire Constabulary’s Chief Constable’s Commendations.

The pair went to a fire in Skelmersdale in the early hours of April 4, 2021 after receiving information that a man was inside a ground-floor flat and there was smoke coming from the property.

PC Simon Wheeler, Chief Con Rowley and PC Paul Rogers-Thomas

Given the danger to the man and ignoring his own safety, PC Wheeler took off his body armour and forced his way inside through a small window.

He found a chip pan well alight on a stove, so he put out the fire and turned off the cooker.

He then opened the front door and, having taken a breath, went back inside the flat to look for the man.

PC Wheeler found him sleeping in the living room and the officers managed to drag him to safety.

Their brave and selfless actions saved the man’s life, as well as preventing the fire spreading to other properties in the block of flats.

Both officers have been nominated for a National Police Bravery Award at a ceremony in London in July.

Police officers, staff, coroner’s officers and a member of the public were among the 25 people honoured during yesterday’s event, which took place at Lancashire Constabulary’s headquarters in Hutton.

Other winners were recognised for helping to organise the G7 Speakers’ Conference in Chorley and assisting in securing vital personal protective equipment (PPE) for patrols during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Con Chris Rowley said: “Every single member of Lancashire Constabulary plays a significant part in keeping Lancashire safe, through the work they do every day and through their engagement with our communities.

“However, there are occasions when individuals make an outstanding contribution, and it was my pleasure to host this event to reward and recognise those who are deserving of being singled out for individual recognition.

“We gathered to acknowledge the fantastic work and amazing achievements of members of the public, police officers and police staff.

“They are an example to us all.”