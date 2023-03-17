Police searching for a missing Wigan man find body
A man who went missing from his home in Wigan has been found dead.
By Sian Jones
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 13:28 GMT
Martin Bird was last seen leaving his address in Standish Lower Ground on Wednesday March 15.
Reports have now emerged that his body has been found.
An update left by a relative on GMP Wigan West’s Facebook post said: “Alas not the news we wanted to share but Martin has been found and has passed away.
"Our family and I are naturally in shock and having to come to terms with this new reality.