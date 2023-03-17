News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
3 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
4 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
5 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
6 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Police searching for a missing Wigan man find body

A man who went missing from his home in Wigan has been found dead.

By Sian Jones
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 13:28 GMT

Martin Bird was last seen leaving his address in Standish Lower Ground on Wednesday March 15.

Reports have now emerged that his body has been found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan dad will walk barefoot and spend night in stocks in latest challenge for m...
Missing Martin Bird has been found dead, relatives have revealed
Missing Martin Bird has been found dead, relatives have revealed
Missing Martin Bird has been found dead, relatives have revealed
Most Popular

An update left by a relative on GMP Wigan West’s Facebook post said: “Alas not the news we wanted to share but Martin has been found and has passed away.

"Our family and I are naturally in shock and having to come to terms with this new reality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We thank you for support and will need even more of it over the coming days and weeks.

"But for now we respectfully ask that you give us some space and privacy to grieve.

"Rest in Peace Martin, you were loved.”

PoliceWiganFacebook