Martin Bird was last seen leaving his address in Standish Lower Ground on Wednesday March 15.

Reports have now emerged that his body has been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missing Martin Bird has been found dead, relatives have revealed

An update left by a relative on GMP Wigan West’s Facebook post said: “Alas not the news we wanted to share but Martin has been found and has passed away.

"Our family and I are naturally in shock and having to come to terms with this new reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thank you for support and will need even more of it over the coming days and weeks.

"But for now we respectfully ask that you give us some space and privacy to grieve.