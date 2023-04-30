Potential buyers can save £10k by helping to turn former Wigan church into new homes

St William’s RC Church in Ince closed in 2017 in a shake-up of Roman Catholic provision and has been vacant since, attracting vandals.

Now Housing People, Building Communities (HPBC) has been granted planning permission to turn the church and presbytery on Ince Green Lane into 27 affordable homes.

The former St William's RC Church in Ince

Work will begin in May and, for the first time in the borough, HPBC will offer a reduction on the price by using buyers’ sweat equity towards a deposit.

People can help to convert the buildings – and save up to £10,000 on a property.

HPBC’s chief executive Liza Parry: “We are thrilled to be granted planning permission for St William’s. Our experience elsewhere has shown us how this development has the potential to be a huge success in the area.

“We had to overcome many obstacles, including some vandalism during the delays, but the local residents have been extremely supportive and have kept an eye on the buildings.

An artist's impression of how the homes will look on the former site of St William's Church in Ince

“The church has always been a landmark in the area and the development will help shape a new community, based on shared values and will give a much needed offering for Wigan.

“The residents will be creating a real community by contributing to building their own homes and those of their neighbours.”

HPBC was approached by Liverpool Roman Catholic Diocese in 2020 to explore whether the site could be repurposed for housing.

The church will be converted into 10 houses/apartments, the presbytery into three apartments and the grounds behind will accommodate 14 three-bedroom houses.

The design will incorporate the architecture of the church, which is an early-20th Century red-brick lancet Gothic-style church built in 1911.

The project will be delivered with Prima Housing Group.

John Ghader, Prima Group’s chief executive, said: “The unique nature of the St William’s project underpins our vision of creating affordable homes and building communities. We believe this model may become more popular and will be looking to deliver more schemes in the future.”

HPBC’s approach of using 500 hours of sweat equity to reduce the deposit by £10,000 has enabled residents on previous developments to buy.

The homes – which will be completed by contractor Holmpatrick Developments Ltd by October 2024 – allow buyers, their family and friends to use their skills, ranging from labour, painting, decorating and landscaping to admin, marketing and IT support.

HPBC has won accolades for similar developments in Liverpool, including the conversion of a church into houses and apartments.

Residents bought a share of the property’s value and paid rent for the remainder. They could purchase 30 to 75 per cent, with the option of 100 per cent ownership in future.

Ms Parry added: “The homes in Wigan will be on offer with a similar arrangement. We would very much welcome enquiries from people wanting to find out more details as to how they can apply to become buyers now the planning permission has been granted.”

The scheme has been supported by Wigan Council and Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s Brownfield Housing Fund.

