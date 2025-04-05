Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A staggering 71 bags of litter were picked up by a determined army of school children across Wigan as part of national environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy’s Great Big School Clean.

102 pupils from three primary schools in the town litter-picked their way to the Brick Community Stadium with their teachers, while the Mayor of Wigan, and staff from Wigan based Keep Britain Tidy and local firm Calisen carried out a litter pick on another route to the Wigan Athletic ground.

The proud children piled up their bags of litter next to the pitch before meeting the Latics' mascot Crusty the Pie, and the rubbish was then collected by Wigan Council's Streetscene team.

The Great British Spring Clean and Great Big School Clean have become the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign, and since 2016 the movement has empowered #LitterHeroes across the nation to pledge to pick more than four million bags of harmful rubbish from streets, parks and beaches – that’s more than half a million wheelie bins!

Volunteers, from three Wigan primary schools and Wigan and Leigh College made their way to the Brick Community Stadium, where they piled up their collected bags of litter.

More than 30 million tonnes of litter are dropped nationally every year, injuring local wildlife, polluting the borough with plastic and costing authorities like Wigan Council millions in taxpayer's money to clear up.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton said: “Nobody is too small to make a big difference, and being a Wigan based charity we’re incredibly proud of the local school children who have helped to clean litter from local streets, supported by Wigan Council, Wigan firm Calisen, Wigan Youth Zone and of course the Latics! Thank you to everyone who has been involved.”

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment at Wigan Council, said: “Litter picking is such a simple activity that can make a real difference to our local streets, our environment and our planet.

Pupils from St Cuthbert's Eco Society

“So if you want to get your steps in and do something great for our environment, get involved. Thank you so much to everyone taking part throughout the Spring Clean, and throughout the year, supporting the work of our street cleaning team to keep our borough clean, tidy and a place to be proud of.”

People can pledge to pick via the charity’s website up until Sunday, and can also register for free for the charity’s #LitterHeroes programme, enabled thanks to funding raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Sarah Guilfoyle, managing director of Wigan Athletic said: “Here at Wigan Athletic we are passionate about making a difference in our community and we work very closely with our local schools in the town.

“We are delighted to host local children at the Brick Community Stadium and working in collaboration with key partners in the town as well as our North Stand partner, Calisen, we hope this campaign will drive the message about keeping Britain tidy!”

Supporting the cause is headline partner the Calisen Impact Charitable Trust (supported by the Calisen Group, which owns, installs and manages essential energy infrastructure, driven by its vision of smarter energy for all).

A Calisen Impact Charitable Trust spokesperson said: “It’s inspiring to see so many local young people actively contributing to environmental action across Wigan.

“We’re proud to see our young people are becoming environmental advocates, increasingly aware of the challenges and risks to the environment.

"Their action today highlights the power they have to create change and set an example to others.”

Calisen Group CEO Sean Latus, said: “At Calisen we know that how the local environment looks – whether it's our towns, cities, beaches or parks - affects the wellbeing of communities.

“We’re therefore delighted to support through our charitable trust – and empower - communities across England by once again joining forces with Keep Britain Tidy as well as local students and Wigan Athletic to support the Great British Spring Clean.”