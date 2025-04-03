Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan’s centuries-old tradition of making things – from clay pots and clogs to mint balls and popular music – is celebrated in the name the council is giving to the vast destination that will occupy the former Galleries site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fettlers aims to hark back to the town’s rich heritage, evoking its history, celebrating its unique identity and looking towards its bright future.

The big reveal took place at a packed Hideout bar on Queen Street attended by many people involved in creative industries, manufacturing and arts as well as politicians and other business people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fettlers will be one of Greater Manchester’s most ambitious regeneration projects, delivering new homes, a 144-bedroom Hampton by Hilton hotel, leisure and retail facilities as well as a modern new market hall incorporating bars and foodhall: the biggest of its kind in the city-region.

Left to right: Cityheart director Warren Taylor, Wigan Council leader David Molyneux and the local authority's director of place Aidan Thatcher at the launch of the Fettlers brand

In June 2021 Wigan Council signed a development agreement with town centre regeneration specialist Cityheart and work started in 2022 on the demolition phase which was completed in early 2024. Galliford Try has since been appointed and has started the first phase of construction.

This will be followed by the delivery of the hotel, pavilion building and the cinema and leisure space followed by more than 400 homes across several new residential buildings.

When complete, Fettlers will be home to a multi-media centre incorporating cinemas, multi-lane bowling alley, indoor mini-golf, a climbing wall, virtual leisure, bars and restaurant and new landscaped areas of public realm including a square for events and performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “A Fettler was someone who worked with metal and pottery, industries with a strong history here in our area.

An artist's impression of part of the Fettlers site

“In Wiganese, our proud local dialect, fettlin’ means to make, fix and mend or you can be ‘in fine fettle.’

“We have worked really closely with our local community to find a name that really meant something to the people of Wigan.

“We heard from them the name had to speak to our values. We are authentic, inclusive and proud people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This name and brand celebrates our history, our values and looks towards our bright future of crafting, grafting, dreaming, fettlin’ and making things happen.”

The Fettlers logo will become a familiar sight around Wigan

He added that he was very excited about the positive transformations that will happen in Wigan in the next few years, including Fettlers along with the Cotton Works development at the Pier and Civic on Millgate.

Wigan Council have worked closely with local makers and crafters to celebrate the borough’s modern day makers: from Uncle Joe’s and Wigan Warriors, to Jess Riley of Oh So Specials - a mural artist who has celebrated Wiganese at Wigan North Western.

These makers have featured in the People Make Wigan campaign, celebrating that the power, joy and pride of in the town comes from its people. As many folk attending the launch said: “Without them, Wigan just wouldn’t be Wigan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brothers Antony and John Winnard MBE, owners of Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls, said: “It is very fitting that the Galleries is being renamed in recognition of the skills of our local people.

“Since 1898 local ‘fettlers’ have helped us continue and grow our Uncle Joe’s brand internationally.”

Town centre regeneration specialist Cityheart is the Council’s development partner for the scheme.

Its development director Darren Jones said: “We are delighted with the Fettlers brand. It not only tells of the history of the town but of the creative and hard-working people that make Wigan so unique. We are looking forward to delivering the new market hall with our construction partners Galliford Try and seeing Fettlers start to emerge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven years ago the council took the unusual step of buying the Galleries shopping centre which was struggling badly to fill its retail units as the nation’s high street decline bit.

The authority’s director of Place Aidan Thatcher said: “We were responding to changing habits in the town centre. Buying it was a bold move but we had a vision of drawing people back into the town centre."

He said that the various elements of the complex are aimed at increasing footfall, not least the creation of hundreds of new homes so that many more customers will be there in the first place.

Cityheart director Warren Taylor said that going into the partnership with Wigan Council was a “no brainer” because of the scale and imagination of the project, adding that the council’s purchase of and plans for the Galleries were a “brave thing to do but the right thing to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It will be awesome, it really will. The 75,000ft sq food precinct and market hall will be the biggest in Greater Manchester.

"It is fantastic to have the Hampton by Hilton Hotel which really raises the accommodation bar in town too.”

The audience heard that the cinema would have all kinds of added extras including a climbing wall and arcade machines and there would be a signature bar with “Ivy-esque” co-working space.

Mr Thatcher said that there would be a flexibility to to the leisure space so that it could be adapted as tastes and fashions changed. The facilities were very much aimed at longevity, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Downham, the council’s head of public relations said that they had thought long and hard over the name of the destination and she was very grateful to local historian Tom Walsh for his invaluable information about the town’s past, which showed that long before cotton and coal, Wiganers were making clogs and things out of clay.

And so it has continued to the 21st century with present day makers, including the town’s well-known confectioners and music-makers like hit band The Lathums.

Eagle-eyed linguists will notice that the double T in the Fettlers logo is in fact a letter of the Greek alphabet: π, pronounced “pi” – or for Wiganers – “pie”!

Follow Fettlers at Fettlers Wigan on Facebook, @fettlerswigan on Instagram, and at www.fettlers.co.uk