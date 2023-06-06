Proposals for fire service shake-up could see 'enhanced rescue station' in Wigan borough

A package of changes is being put forward by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) after a review of its fire cover and special appliances.

This includes introducing two additional “day crewing” fire stations, changes to some special appliances and a more flexible approach for technical rescue capability operating from “enhanced rescue stations” at Leigh and Ashton-under-Lyne.

Leigh Fire Station could become an enhanced rescue station under the proposals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would combine the role of a frontline firefighter with an enhanced rescue technician, meaning crews would be able to respond to every type of incident, including more complex scenarios.

Financial savings from implementing these proposals would allow for two new fire engines at Manchester Central and Moss Side community fire stations, taking the service’s operational fleet from 50 to 52.

Chief fire officer Dave Russel said: “Our Fire Cover and Special Appliance Reviews set out the changes we are proposing to ensure our resources are used in the most effective and efficient way.

"Based on extensive data and insight, we believe the package of measures proposed are the best way for us to build a stronger, more resilient fire and rescue service while maintaining the highest levels of safety and lowest levels of risk as we protect our communities, work together and save lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire service is inviting the public to share their views on the proposals during a six-week public consultation period.

People can have their say until Monday, July 10 via GMConsult.org.

Deputy Mayor for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire, Kate Green, said: "Greater Manchester is a diverse, growing and ever-changing city-region with a complex infrastructure.

"This means that our fire and rescue service has to constantly review where its resources are located and how they are used to manage the risk and demands we face and ensure that firefighter and public safety remain at the forefront of any plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Taking the steps set out in this fire cover and special appliance review consultation will allow GMFRS to further build our resilience, capacity and capabilities and bring savings of approximately £340m a year, which will be reinvested to increase funding for other priority areas in the service such as prevention, protection and people services.”