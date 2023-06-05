Celebrations as 'emotional' pensioner, 91, completes month-long walking challenge in aid of Wigan club

She wanted to raise money for a lift at Ashton Deaf Club, which she attends, as the group has outgrown its meeting place at Bryn Labour Club but cannot move to a larger room upstairs as there is no access for those with mobility problems.

Friends, family, members of Ashton Deaf Club, neighbours and Mayor of St Helens Coun Lynn Clarke lined the streets to celebrate the end of Cath Brookfield's fund-raising challenge

Grandmother Cath gets tired after even a short walk, suffers from COPD and breathlessness, and has hearing and vision problems, so a 200m walk was a real challenge for her.

But she was determined to complete it, continuing to walk on sunny days as the temperature rose and even while on holiday.

Cath, who lived in Ashton for years before moving to Newton, was cheered on by friends and family as she completed the challenge.

Her daughter Lynn Moore said her mum was “very emotional” as she finished walking.

Cath Brookfield, 91, has walked at least 200m every day in May

Lynn said: “My mum thought she would make £40. When we were younger and we worked together, people would go round with a sponsor card and if you did well, you got £40.

"It’s over £2,000 now. She is shocked, to be honest. She said it’s not her that’s done the hard work, it’s the people who gave her the money.”

Around £30,000 will be need for the lift, so money is still being raised.

Donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ashtondeafclublift or call Lynn on 07875 029048.