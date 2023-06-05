News you can trust since 1853
Celebrations as 'emotional' pensioner, 91, completes month-long walking challenge in aid of Wigan club

A large round of applause greeted a 91-year-old woman as she finished a month-long walking challenge to raise money for a good cause.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Cath Brookfield followed in the footsteps of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS during the pandemic, by aiming to walk 200m every day in May.

She wanted to raise money for a lift at Ashton Deaf Club, which she attends, as the group has outgrown its meeting place at Bryn Labour Club but cannot move to a larger room upstairs as there is no access for those with mobility problems.

Friends, family, members of Ashton Deaf Club, neighbours and Mayor of St Helens Coun Lynn Clarke lined the streets to celebrate the end of Cath Brookfield's fund-raising challengeFriends, family, members of Ashton Deaf Club, neighbours and Mayor of St Helens Coun Lynn Clarke lined the streets to celebrate the end of Cath Brookfield's fund-raising challenge
Grandmother Cath gets tired after even a short walk, suffers from COPD and breathlessness, and has hearing and vision problems, so a 200m walk was a real challenge for her.

But she was determined to complete it, continuing to walk on sunny days as the temperature rose and even while on holiday.

Cath, who lived in Ashton for years before moving to Newton, was cheered on by friends and family as she completed the challenge.

Her daughter Lynn Moore said her mum was “very emotional” as she finished walking.

Cath Brookfield, 91, has walked at least 200m every day in MayCath Brookfield, 91, has walked at least 200m every day in May
Lynn said: “My mum thought she would make £40. When we were younger and we worked together, people would go round with a sponsor card and if you did well, you got £40.

"It’s over £2,000 now. She is shocked, to be honest. She said it’s not her that’s done the hard work, it’s the people who gave her the money.”

Around £30,000 will be need for the lift, so money is still being raised.

Donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ashtondeafclublift or call Lynn on 07875 029048.

Cath Brookfield has raised more than £2,000 for Ashton Deaf ClubCath Brookfield has raised more than £2,000 for Ashton Deaf Club
