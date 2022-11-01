News you can trust since 1853
Public invited to attend local art group's exhibition

There are some early Christmas presents to be snaffled up when Wrightington Art Group hosts its annual exhibition.

By Charles Graham
41 minutes ago - 1 min read

Both paintings and crafts by local artists will be on display and for sale at the church hall of St James the Great on Church Lane, Wrightington, on both Saturday and Sunday November 12 and 13.

Admission is free and refreshments, including home-baked cakes, will be available.

A flashback to the Wrightington Art Group exhibition of 2018

A spokesperson for the group said: “It’s lovely to be back and we hope the event will be well attended.

"All are welcome and there will be some ideal Christmas presents.”

For further information, ring Josephine Edge on 01257 792822.