The tournament pits groups of pupils against each other to present and debate topics covering a range of subjects in order to foster public speaking skills and boost confidence.

Aspull our Lady’s RC Primary School hosted – and won! – the resumed competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only four schools were able to compete this year with the hope that next year more will be able to enter.

.

But organisers said they were “amazed at the high the standard of speaking and the confidence of all the teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The topics covered were Girls in Sport, Haemophilia and the Tainted Blood Scandal, Should Zoos still exist in today’s society?, Should NATO take action in the Ukraine War? and Kindness Matters.

The judges said that all were thoroughly researched by the teams and clearly spoken to an audience of teachers, children, Rotarians and two local councillors, Chris Ready and Ron Conway.

.

It was a very close contest and proved a difficult decision for the three experienced judges to make, but the winners this year were: Aspull Our Lady’s team 1 with the infected blood subject debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also individual prizes awarded for best chair, best speaker and best vote of thanks.

Wigan Rotary president Monica Meehan said: “What a very special morning.

"I would like to thank everyone for attending but especially the youngsters and teachers who worked so hard to make this first Junior Speaks after the pandemic such a roaring success.”

.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad