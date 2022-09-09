Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes, reaction and live updates as the people of Wigan join the nation in period of mourning
Friday will be a day to reflect as people in Wigan pay their respects, following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 9th September 2022, 8:49 am
As the period of mourning begins, here we will publish the tributes, reaction and latest news during this momentous time.
Updates as Wigan mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 09:44
Looking back at Queen Elizabeth II’s visits to Wigan borough
The Queen travelled all over the world during her 70 years on the throne, including making several visits to Wigan.
Here, we look back as she opened the Wigan Pier complex in 1986, celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Heinz factory in May 2009 and officially opened the Leigh Sports Village Stadium in May 2009.
Page 1 of 1