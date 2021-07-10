Queen sends 'good wishes' message to England ahead of Euros final

Jack Grealish trains with the England squad in preparation for the final of Euro 2020

In a short note to manager Gareth Southgate, the monarch sent her "good wishes" for Sunday's match against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Victory would mark the men's football team's first major tournament win since the famous 1966 World Cup, also at Wembley.

The Queen recalled presenting that trophy to Sir Bobby Moore almost six decades ago.

In her message to the team, she said: "Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.