Rabbit found with overgrown teeth in Wigan is searching for a new home
Bobby, a two-and-a-half year old grey standard rex, was signed into the RSPCA’s care after it received a call about his welfare and an inspector went to a property in Wigan.
He arrived at the charity’s Manchester and Salford branch in August with front teeth that were so long he was unable to eat or groom himself properly.
Branch manager Susie Hughes said: “We feared Bobby was just a few days away from certain death had he not been rescued by the inspector as he was barely able to eat. His front teeth were so overgrown they had started to curl like tusks and were growing into his nose.
“He arrived at our rehoming centre early in the evening on a Friday and we managed to keep him going until Monday, when he had emergency surgery at a specialist exotic vet to remove his teeth and save his life.
“The operation went well and our team continued to keep a close eye on him in the days and weeks that followed. He must have been in a lot of pain so it was lovely to see being able to eat and groom himself again.
“He’s a miracle of a bunny with a wonderful personality who has been through an awful lot. He quickly captured our hearts and his strength and resilience has astounded everyone who’s cared for him. All he wants is a family who are going to shower him with love and affection as a house rabbit in a very special new home.”
Bobby is described as happy and content, with a calm, curious and gentle nature.
He loves to have his extremely soft fur stroked, snoozing in his cardboard box or relaxing in a big pile of hay.
His back teeth are in great shape and his overgrown front incisors have been removed. He has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and the branch will pay for any additional dental treatment needed.
Bobby was initially rehomed in November but did not bond with the household’s other female rabbit.
For now, the animal centre says he does not particularly need a female companion, but wants to be around people and be loved and spoiled.
Dominika Jagoda, from the RSPCA’s companion animals department, said: “Sadly, rabbits are one of the nation’s most misunderstood pets. People all too often take on these complex animals without proper understanding of their needs and Bobby is a prime example of that.
“It’s crucially important that all owners check their rabbit’s teeth at least weekly to ensure they aren’t overgrown or misaligned. Their teeth grow continuously and eating hay and/or grass helps to wear them down and keep them at the correct length and shape.
“Well-meaning pet owners might think they’re doing the right thing by buying commercial, dry rabbit food such as a muesli-based diet, but what these animals actually need is a daily regime that is made up primarily of hay and/or grass, but also includes a handful of fresh leafy greens, such as cabbage, kale, broccoli, parsley and mint, as well as a small amount of good quality pellets."
Anyone interested in offering Bobby a new home should go to the branch’s website.
