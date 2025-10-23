Billy Ocean will bring his tour to Leigh next summer.

The R&B singer is best known for hits such as When The Going Gets Tough, Red Light Spells Danger and Love Really Hurts Without You.

He will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his 1976 self-titled debut album with a series of UK shows next year.

Born in Trinidad, the 75-year-old Grammy and Ivor Novello Award winner also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the MOBOs and was made an MBE for services to music in 2020.

Billy Ocean.

As part of his summer line-up of shows across the UK, Billy Ocean will begin his tour at the Progress with Unity stadium on Friday May 29.

He will also play shows in Scarborough, Southampton, Cardiff Castle and Lincoln Castle, as well as at the Grade I-listed Piece Hall in Halifax.

Billy, who has sold over 15 million records worldwide, will be joined by special guest Marti Pellow — known both for his success with Wet Wet Wet and for his acclaimed solo music and stage career.

The Leigh performance will take place just 24 hours before local favourites The Lottery Winners take to the same stage for their biggest homecoming show yet on May 30. The four-piece indie band, who have achieved two number-one albums, have promised fans they’ve “got a lot up our sleeves” for the event.

The 12,000-capacity venue, which has previously hosted global stars such as Lionel Richie in 2014 and Elton John in 2018, is home to the Leigh Leopards, as well as Manchester United Women’s senior side and the club’s men’s Under-21 and Academy teams.

Tickets are on sale here: https://www.livenation.co.uk/billy-ocean-tickets