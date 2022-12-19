Recycle your Christmas tree and help Wigan and Leigh Hospice once the celebrations are over

Wigan and Leigh Hospice is urging people to have their trees recycled in January and show their support for the charity.

It has teamed up with JustHelping, which arranges for trees to be collected in return for a donation to charities and community projects including the hospice.

Christmas trees can be recycled in the scheme supporting Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Vans will be going out from two bases – Lancashire Mining Museum in Astley and Greenslate Farm in Orrell – and the trees will be chipped at both sites for use in the grounds.

The collection service will run from January 11 to 13 in the following postcodes: M29, M46, WN1, WN2, WN3, WN4, WN5, WN6 and WN7.

Registration is now open and closes at midnight on Friday, January 6.