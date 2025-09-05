Town hall bosses have announced plans to host a series of events at Wigan Pier, which is undergoing a multi-million pound redevelopment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of the historic site appeared to be uncertain earlier this year when Wigan Council and developer Step Places parted ways, after much work had taken place.

But it has now been revealed that it will be brought to life when a number of events are held there, beginning next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will follow the official launch of Wigan’s new cultural strategy, named The Fire Within The Forge.

A new chapter is set to begin at Wigan Pier

Meanwhile, “exciting” discussions have been taking place with a potential tenant interested in operating on the site.

The announcement builds on the first phase of regeneration, where historic buildings have been restored to their former glory.

Recent work has focused on essential maintenance and safety improvements to prepare the space for temporary event use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has included general repairs and improving accessibility with the installation of ramps.

Plans were unveiled in 2018 to turn the former Orwell pub into an events venue, revive the education centre and transform what used to be The Way We Were museum into an Altrincham Market-style food hall and distillery.

Pier 4 and 5 will be used as the official events space and will host an eclectic mix of music, theatre and entertainment for all ages when it launches in October.

The new cultural strategy will be unveiled at an event on Thursday, September 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is in advanced discussions with a potential tenant for Pier 2, with an announcement expected soon.

Council officials confirmed that the operator will “complement its vision for the landmark to become a year-round destination for culture and creativity”.

Formal announcements and lease agreements will follow as conversations reach completion later this autumn.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “We’re thrilled to open the next chapter for Wigan Pier. Our new cultural strategy The Fire Within The Forge places creative collaboration at the heart of the borough’s identity. Coupled with an exciting events calendar and exciting tenant conversations, we’re confident Wigan Pier will become a hub of inspiration and activity once again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans to transform the site with an events venue, education centre and food hall and distillery were unveiled in 2018.

However, when the redevelopment of nearby Eckersley Mills was unveiled, plans changed and it was thought that The Old Courts could use it as a performing arts space.

Then The Old Courts hit financial difficulties and developer Step Places said it was being courted by national events companies that could bring something bigger to Wigan, so the deal was dropped and the events contract was put out to tender.

Earlier this year the local authority and Step Places parted ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Pier started as a music hall joke dreamt up by George Formby Snr who glamourised a small coal tipping jetty at the canalside off Pottery Road.

In the 1980s Wigan Council decided they could make capital out of this gag and so transformed the disused buildings around it into a visitor attraction.

At its peak, Wigan Pier was the second most visited tourist destination in the North West after Blackpool Pleasure Beach.