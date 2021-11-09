Remembrance Sunday 2021: This is when services are taking place to honour our armed forces heroes in WIgan this week

Many Remembrance services were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year services have returned with events taking place in Wigan and across the county.

Here’s our round-up of the Wigan and Leigh services honouring our armed forces heroes:

Wigan

A commemorative bench at Jubilee Park, Ashton

A procession will leave Wigan Town Hall at 10.30am and proceed along Library Street, Rodney Street, King Street, Wallgate, King Street West and Crawford Street and through to the Memorial.

The Mayor will attend a Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the War Memorial in All Saints Gardens at 11am.

An interdenominational service will take place at Wigan Parish Church following this.

Following the service, the parade reassembles at the rear of the Parish Church and the Mayor takes the salute from the saluting base on Market Street.

A display of the Flanders field blooms outside The Galleries

Leigh

Parade participants are invited to gather at Leigh Pentecostal Church, Ullswater Street, Leigh at 10.15am.

The parade route includes Ullswater Street, Railway Road, Market Street, Lord Street, Charles Street, Church Street, Vernon Street, Union Street, Bradshawgate and St Mary’s Way.

A service will then follow at the Cenotaph in Church Street Gardens

The deputy mayor Councillor Marie Morgan will lay the wreath on behalf of the council.

A salute will be taken on the Town Hall Square when the parade passes along Market Street.

Wreath laying ceremonies

Wreath laying ceremonies will also take place at war memorials across the borough including:

Abram

Ashton-in-Makerfield

Aspull

Atherton

Golborne

Hindley

Ince

Lowton

Platt Bridge

Shevington

Standish

Tyldesley

This year's Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday are particularly significant ones because it is the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion poppy appeal.

Poppies are much in evidence in Wigan and not just pinned to people's lapels.

There is a display of the Flanders field blooms outside The Galleries and they also appear on a commemorative bench at Jubilee Park, Ashton.