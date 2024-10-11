Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Housing rent for cash-strapped Wiganers rose by 10 per cent in the past year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as campaign group Generation Rent said protections must be put in place to prevent rent costs rising above inflation and wage growth.

Provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average private rent in Wigan reached £652 per month in the year to August – up 10 per cent from £595 a year prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also up 30 per cent from an estimated £502 a month five years ago.

Rent prices have increased

Valuation Office Agency rent officers collect prices from a variety of sources, including landlords and letting agents, with the aim to gather data on approximately 10 per cent of the market.

Across the North West, the average rent was £855 – rising by nine per cent from the year before.

Generation Rent said rent has risen at a faster rate than wage growth across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Ben Twomey added: "This isn't news to renters, who have been feeling this squeeze for a very long time as our landlords snatch away more and more of our wages.

"The Government’s Renters' Rights Bill offers many positives for tenants, but the cost of renting crisis will rage on unless Westminster slams the brakes on these runaway rents."

He said the bill must contain protection from unaffordable rent rises and prevent rent rises going above wage growth or inflation.

"Alongside this, we desperately need more homes people can afford to live in, in the places people want to live, and we are pleased that the government have set out this long-term aim."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August, the average private rent in Great Britain was £1,286 per month. This was £100 – eight per cent – higher than 12 months ago.

ONS head of housing market indices Aimee North said: "Rental prices continue to climb at a near-record rate, although the pace of the increase has slowed slightly.

"London again saw the fastest growth in rents, with the slowest rise in the south west of England."

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: "With competition fierce, private renters have no choice but to pay over the odds just to keep a roof over their heads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Renters shouldn’t be forced out of their homes by eye-watering rent hikes but over 60,000 have lost their homes to big, unexpected jumps in rent in the past year alone."

She said long-term action is needed to tackle rising rents and to provide people with "genuinely affordable" homes, calling on the Government to invest in 90,000 new social homes for ten years.

The figures also show the different costs for various homes in Wigan, from £469 for a one-bed property to £1,019 for a home with four or more bedrooms in August.

A detached housed cost £888 to rent per month, a semi-detached cost £726, a terraced house was £650 and a flat or maisonette was £557.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: "Our landmark Renters' Rights Bill will introduce extra protections against unreasonable rent increases that stop landlords using large increases to force tenants out."

They added landlords will only be able to raise rents once per year to market rates, and said it will empower tenants to challenge unreasonable increases at a tribunal.