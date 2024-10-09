Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan’s Kym Marsh became emotional during a recent TV appearance as she was reminded of her family's “little person” after their heart-breaking loss.

Earlier this year, the actress welcomed the news that families in England who have experienced the loss of a baby before 24 weeks of pregnancy can now apply for a certificate to formally acknowledge their child's existence. This holds personal significance for Kym, who tragically lost her son, Archie, at 21 weeks in 2009, with her ex-husband Jamie Lomas.

Kym has long been an advocate for raising awareness about baby loss, having portrayed a harrowing storyline on Coronation Street in 2017, where her character Michelle Connor experienced the loss of her baby, Ruairi, at 23 weeks, mirroring her own real-life heartbreak.

During Baby Loss Awareness Week, Kym appeared on BBC Breakfast to discuss the recent updates to the baby loss certificate scheme.

The Government recently announced an extension of the scheme, which was initially launched in February for those who experienced a loss since September 2018.

Now, parents who lost a baby before 24 weeks of pregnancy— or before 28 weeks if the loss occurred prior to October 1992 — are eligible to receive a certificate.

Speaking to presenters Jon Kay and Sally Nugent, Kym said: "Well, I'm very emotional this morning actually so I apologies if I get upset.

Kym Marsh was 'very emotional' as she discussed the baby loss certificate scheme

These certificates mean so much as we've heard already it makes your baby not just a statistic; my Archie was here. I gave birth to him, I held him, he had a funeral, he mattered to all of us.

"For us all to get nothing that recognised he was here was absolutely heart-breaking as he was a little person and our little person."

On the scheme itself, Kym added: "We're so delighted, this is a huge win, a huge win for all of us and a huge win for saying goodbye, it's just fantastic."

Kym, who later welcomed daughter Polly with Jamie, continues to honour Archie by marking his missed milestones and keeping him a part of her family's life.

She said: "Polly, who is now 13, obviously she was born after the loss of Archie, she knows all about Archie. We celebrate him, we talk about him, we include him in Christmas, we think about him because he was out child and he matters just as much as the ones lucky enough to be here do."

Earlier this year, she shared that she and Jamie had agreed to bury Archie's ashes alongside her father, Dave Marsh, shortly after the 15th anniversary of their son's passing.

She explained her decision on Morning Live in February following the sad death of Dave in January, aged 78, after a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Kym said: "When we found out that dad was going to sadly pass away, I had Archie's ashes with me ever since the day that we got them because I always felt like it wasn't the right thing to do [a burial].

"Because I didn't get to know what kind of little boy he was or where he would like to go or what he would have liked to do and because I move around so much, I couldn't really put them anywhere.

"And we decided both Jamie and I that we would let Archie rest with my dad.

"So when my dad's ashes come back we are going to lay Archie to rest with my dad."