Reports of collapse as demolition work continues at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan
Part of a Wigan shopping centre under going demolition is reported to have collapsed.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wigan Today has been told that rubble fell from The Galleries overnight and landed next to a barrier close to shops on Market Street, in Wigan town centre.
It was reported that efforts were being made to clear up the rubble on Saturday morning.
The shopping centre is being knocked down to make way for the new Galleries25 project, which will have hospitality, entertainment, retail and accommodation.