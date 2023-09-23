News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Reports of collapse as demolition work continues at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan

Part of a Wigan shopping centre under going demolition is reported to have collapsed.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wigan Today has been told that rubble fell from The Galleries overnight and landed next to a barrier close to shops on Market Street, in Wigan town centre.

Read More
Wigan's week in court

It was reported that efforts were being made to clear up the rubble on Saturday morning.

The shopping centre is being knocked down to make way for the new Galleries25 project, which will have hospitality, entertainment, retail and accommodation.

Related topics:Wigan