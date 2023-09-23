Reports of collapse as demolition work continues at The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Today has been told that rubble fell from The Galleries overnight and landed next to a barrier close to shops on Market Street, in Wigan town centre.

It was reported that efforts were being made to clear up the rubble on Saturday morning.

