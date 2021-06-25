Request for plaque on Wigan bridge to remember popular teen

Samson's mum Rosanna Price at the bridge

The structure on Westwood Way has become known as “Samson’s bridge” and bears tributes following the tragic death of 18-year-old Samson Price, whose body was found in nearby Westwood Lodge on October 4.

That inspired Winstanley dad Paul Shuttleworth to suggest that a plaque be installed so it would always be known as Samson’s bridge.

Samson Price

He did not know the Wigan and Leigh College student, but had the idea after seeing a post from his mother on Facebook.

Mr Shuttleworth said: “I love the fact that every time someone goes over that bridge they spare a thought for him. It triggered an emotion in me. I thought it would be nice if someone did something properly.”

He contacted Samson’s mother and emailed Wigan Council to request a plaque.

Mr Shuttleworth believes members of the community would be willing to donate to cover any costs associated with the plaque or he could even pay the bill himself.

His idea has been welcomed by Mrs Price, who lives in Goose Green.

She said: “I really would love a plaque or for the bridge to be renamed. Everyone calls it Samson’s bridge anyway.”

She said the area means a lot to Samson’s friends and relatives and she wanted everyone to know the memorial would be returned once the council had finished painting the bridge.

Just last month vandals trashed the shrine, throwing items into the water below, which caused great upset for Samson’s loved ones.

A council spokesman said: “Remembering loved ones by creating spaces for people to reflect is an act that the council wholeheartedly supports.

“We have received this request and will work alongside the relevant partner agencies, along with listening to the wishes of Samson’s family, to explore the options available to us.”

Three boys, aged 17, 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of murder after Samson’s death but were later released without charge.