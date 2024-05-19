Residents' dismay as another cherry tree is felled on Wigan estate
They have expressed sadness and disappointment that yet more cherry trees are to be culled in Hindley.
The council has been accused of “taking away the colours of our street” but it says that the tree in question was diseased and it plants new ones whenever possible if one has to be removed. More look set to be felled though.
Susan Rigby, took these pictures on Salisbury Avenue, Hindley, of local authority tree surgeons removing the tree before remonstrating with them.
She said: “I have lived in this street for 54 years and these trees have always been here. It’s such a shame they are being cut down. I live on Warwick Drive and they started by chopping back that one, but at least it’s still there.
"On nearby Salisbury Field there used to be cherry trees all around it but now there are only four left.
"We don’t have much colour locally and the council is taking what there is away. I’ve been told by the council that six in the area will have to go in all.”
Another resident said: “The trees look magnificent in the spring when they all come out in blossom. I know cherry roots can cause problems because they are so shallow but it’s very sad to see another one chopped down.”
Dave Lyon, council assistant director for environment, said: “As a council, we know how important trees are to our residents and the important role they play in our eco-system.
"Our team has been carrying out work in Hindley and have spoken to some residents who raised concerns to explain the reasons for this work being undertaken.
“Supporting healthy trees to thrive is our priority and each affected tree was inspected on a case-by-case basis.
“Reasons for pruning included clearing for streetlights and phone lines, and one tree unfortunately had to be felled as it was diseased with damaged roots, posing a health and safety risk to the public.
“None of the cherry trees impacted was actively in flower and we would like to reassure residents that we take the responsibility for trees in our borough very seriously and, where we can, will replace trees that are removed.”
