Retired teacher creates 'absolutely breath-taking' calendar in aid of Wigan charity

Christine Thompson, 76, started taking pictures while walking around Standish during the coronavirus pandemic.

She used them to create two calendars, raising more than £3,500 for charity, and published a walk book, along with Jim Meehan, entitled The Standish Way. All profits from the sales of this were donated to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Christine Thompson

She has now produced a Walking In Wigan calendar for 2024 and will give proceeds to The Brick, a charity working with people facing homelessness, poverty and mental health crises.

Christine said: “During lockdown I walked every footpath within a five-mile radius from my house and I started snapping scenery, wildlife and anything of interest along the way.

"I shared the pictures with friends and family, and they encouraged me to do something more with the images, so I decided to use the photographs to give back to the community.

“I have always done charity work and getting involved in my community, from being a scout leader for 50 years, through to supporting a variety of charities and running the Duke of Edinburgh scheme at a local secondary school. So for me, this project ticked lots of boxes.”

Christine believes The Brick does “a wonderful job of helping people in need in Wigan” and hopes the money will make a difference.

She said: "I would encourage people to buy my calendar to not only enjoy a range of photos depicting the very best of our town, but they will also know that their purchase will be helping The Brick and the people the charity supports.”

The Brick’s CEO Keely Dalfen said: “Christine’s calendar is absolutely breath-taking – the images really illustrate the best that Wigan has to offer – and we are delighted that Christine has made the decision to raise money for The Brick, as every penny raised helps us to continue our work in the community which is needed now more than ever before as the cost of living continues to increase.”