Retro: a look back over the years since Wigan was twinned with French town Angers

Wigan is preparing to celebrate French culture and its twin town Angers with a week of activities.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

French Week, which begins on Friday, will include a pétanque tournament, art, film and even cheese and wine tasting.

The official twinning of Wigan and the Loire Valley city took place in 1988, with the arrangement starting informally several years earlier.

We have looked through Wigan Today’s archives for a selection of photographs relating to the twin towns from over the years.

. Photo: National World

French Day at Woodfield Primary School with Aline Domeau, French ambassadress from Angers, and Sebastien Ribecq, French assistant at Standish Community High School

French Day at Woodfield Primary School with Aline Domeau, French ambassadress from Angers, and Sebastien Ribecq, French assistant at Standish Community High School Photo: Nick Fairhurst

The 21st ambassador from Angers was 26-year-old Céline Reveillard, a tourism graduate from nearby Bécon les Granits

The 21st ambassador from Angers was 26-year-old Céline Reveillard, a tourism graduate from nearby Bécon les Granits Photo: Submitted

Visitors from Angers visited the Community Zone, in Platt Bridge and were entertained with a play by members of theatre group Modern Words, who all have learning disabilities. Pictured with their carers are, back row, Sherrie Clarke, Nathan Robinson, Anthony Hobson, Sue Seger and Robert Hamlett, and front row, Debbie Moore, Claire Graham and Irene Healey

Visitors from Angers visited the Community Zone, in Platt Bridge and were entertained with a play by members of theatre group Modern Words, who all have learning disabilities. Pictured with their carers are, back row, Sherrie Clarke, Nathan Robinson, Anthony Hobson, Sue Seger and Robert Hamlett, and front row, Debbie Moore, Claire Graham and Irene Healey Photo: Paul Greenwood

