RETRO: Views over Wigan town centre and beyond taken in 2005

Back in 2005 our photographer Nick Fairhurst took to the skies in a small plane and took photographs as he flew over Wigan, capturing fasincating images of the town centre and surrounding areas.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

See how much has changed and how much remains the same.

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - Wigan Parish Church and surrounding areas of Wigan town centre, including Market Street, Market Place, Library Street and Hallgate.

1. 2005

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - Wigan Parish Church and surrounding areas of Wigan town centre, including Market Street, Market Place, Library Street and Hallgate. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Work taking place on the massive Grand Arcade site behind Wigan Town Hall, Wigan International Pool and Wigan Civic Centre.

2. 2005

Work taking place on the massive Grand Arcade site behind Wigan Town Hall, Wigan International Pool and Wigan Civic Centre. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - Wigan town centre and surrounding areas - St Catherine's CE and St Patrick's RC churches, bottom, Scholes flats, the centre, and Robin Park with the JJB Stadium, top.

3. 2005

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - Wigan town centre and surrounding areas - St Catherine's CE and St Patrick's RC churches, bottom, Scholes flats, the centre, and Robin Park with the JJB Stadium, top. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - Above Parson's Walk, running into Park Road, bordered by Wigan Cricket Club, Wigan Subscription Bowling Club, Mesnes Park and The Thomas Linacre Centre at the old Mesnes High School.

4. 2005

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - Above Parson's Walk, running into Park Road, bordered by Wigan Cricket Club, Wigan Subscription Bowling Club, Mesnes Park and The Thomas Linacre Centre at the old Mesnes High School. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

