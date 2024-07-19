REVIEW: Noel Gallagher soars at Wigan's Robin Park as High Flying Birds set us up for an Oasis of nostalgia

Noel Gallagher took centre stage at Robin Park on Thursday night

Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds were the second headline act to hit Robin Park this week.

And it's fair to say memories of the former Oasis songwriter's scintillating set will live forever for the thousands there to witness it.

After the crowd had been warmed up by fellow Mancunians the Slow Readers Club and Leigh's own Lottery Winners, the elder Gallagher brother took to the stage shortly before 9pm.

The scores of fans congregated outside the entrance, looking for a lofted vantage point across Loire Drive to try to see over the temporary fences, hinted at the star quality about to go through his substantial back catalogue.

They - and we - weren't disappointed as Noel rolled back the years, the crowd savouring the opportunity to take a trip gradually down Memory Lane as the night went on.

Appropriately, given the Manchester City images on stage - including Pep Guardiola looking down like a proud dad – the set was split almost perfectly into two halves.

For the first 55 minutes, it was all High Flying Birds content, which most of the crowd appeared to treat as the third 'support' act...something to tap the toe, and sway to while chatting, in anticipation of the main event.

Not that there weren't any stand-outs in the ‘first half.

'AKA...What A Life!' - dedicated 'to all the Manchester City supporters here' - wouldn't look out of place in terms of quality in any Oasis setlist.

And Noel interacted with the Wigan crowd at regular intervals, asking whether one impromptu bit of signing between tunes was ‘a rugby song’, as well as informing one lad right at the front – complete with sign – that he wasn't going to get his wish of joining the band on stage.

And that he probably wouldn't make it in the music industry unless he drastically changed his haircut.

Virtually unrecognisable from the more colourful feedback with which he - and brother Liam - would have dealt with any loudmouths in the crowd in their heyday, but we've all mellowed a lot over the last 30 years.

And after teasing the inevitable once more - 'we're going to be finishing in the '90s so be ready for that' - we were transported back in time.

To 'the best decade', in the view of the main man, and of surely everyone who was there.

For the last hour, it was banger after banger, from a time when Noel - and Oasis - were literally the biggest thing on the planet.

Indeed, it was hard to hear the vocals at times, such was the volume of noise being sang back at him, as the likes of 'Talk Tonight', 'The Masterplan', 'Whatever', 'Half The World Away', 'Little By Little' - all ‘Noel songs’ back in the day - were revisited.

All too quickly it was coming to a close, but he'd saved the best until last.

After a mesmerising version of 'Stand By Me' - a rare 'Liam'-sung number, delivered with a deliciously different dynamic - we finished on a high, with two contenders for 'Song of the 90s' in 'Live Forever' and 'Don't Look Back In Anger'.

And then - like 30 years in time - he was gone, after wishing everyone a good night, which we'd all absolutely had.

Noel had smashed it. Wigan had smashed it. Leaving us all wanting more.

* The Lathums are next up at Robin Park on Friday night, with fellow Wiganer Richard Ashcroft headlining on Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets, see www.seetickets.com or ticketmaster.co.uk