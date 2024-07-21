Richard Ashcroft raised the roof at Robin Park with an incredible homecoming gig

Twenty six years is a long time between drinks. We're all a little older, a little wiser, a lot greyer.

But for 90 minutes on Saturday night at Robin Park, we were all transported back to the '90s - and a real trip down Memory Lane.

The Verve's seminal gig at Haigh Hall in May 1998 is still spoken about in these parts, for very obvious reasons, for those of us lucky enough to have been there.

And I've a feeling this weekend will also be spoken about a quarter of a century from now, as Richard Ashcroft not only lived up to the hype and the expectations - he smashed it to smithereens.

On the most miserable evening imaginable, you had to feel sorry for fellow Wiganer Maxwell Varey and Red Rum Club, whose job it was to kick things off.

It was Cast, however, who had the worst of the weather, the rain absolutely lashing it down over John Power and his pals, who kept their head above water - just - as they set the scene for the main event.

Fittingly for the occasion, there was a unique opening, as we were treated to a 90-second video montage of Wigan town and its surroundings, reminding anyone who might have forgotten that the king was back on home soil.

And then - sporting a glittering jacket, skinny black jeans and yellow Asics trainers - the hometown hero made his entrance to a thunderous – no pun intended - ovation, and the mass flashing of camera lenses from the front.

“For anyone not from Wigan, this is authentic experience," he announced to loud cheers. "Dig it!”

And kicking off with 'Hold On', we soon went back three decades with Verve classics 'Space And Time' and 'Sonnet', as a thank you to 'those who've been with me all the way'.

Indeed, the line 'my friend and me, looking through her red box of memories' from the latter song could not have been more appropriate, to sum up what we were all experiencing.

At regular intervals, we were reminded just how proud the main man was to be back where it all started.

“Shout out to anyone from Whelley, Goose Green and Shevington…and to my Ince crew," he bellowed. "I’ve been trying to get back here for a gig for so long and it’s great to be home with you lot who know music...”

All too quickly we were at the end of his initial set, via 'Music Is Power', 'Weeping Willow', Science Of Silence', 'A Song For The Lovers', 'Break The Night With Colour', an incredibly stirring version of 'The Drugs Don't Work' - dedicated ‘to those who have left us in the last few years’ - and finally 'Lucky Man'.

With so many iconic songs in his locker, we were always in danger of missing out on some favourites.

I was gutted, and somewhat surprised, he didn't pull out 'This Is Music' - which had opened the Haigh Hall show all those years ago, and pretty much sums up Ashcroft and the Verve to a tee.

But any disappointment was soon extinguished when, after 'They Don't Own Me', Ashcroft announced he'd have a crack at 'History' - complete with lyrics in hand, for a song he's hardly ever played in recent years, but is arguably their most powerful.

If that was epic, there was only one destination we were headed for the grand finale, and - introduced by Ashcroft as 'the national anthem' - we were treated by an extended version of 'Bittersweet Symphony'.

Which closed with its architect pacing the stage from side to side...applauding, waving, raising his fists in triumph, and then thumping his chest in a heartfelt gesture to the crowd.

He had so much to live up to, but somehow he managed to deliver a second 'I was there' gig.

Please don’t make us wait 26 years for the next homecoming.

* Richard Ashcroft will perform a second gig at Robin Park on Sunday evening, supported by The Zutons, The Royston Club and – fellow Winstanley College alumni – Wigan's own Stanleys.