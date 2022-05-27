REVIEW: Wigan Little Theatre production of Around the World in 80 Days

I need not have worried.

Without doubt, Wigan Little Theatre’s Around the World in 80 Days (the Jules Verne favourite) provides a solid night of entertaining.

True, it’s a “big ask” and producer Katie Davies admits that bringing the show to reality caused her some sleepless night.

A scene from Around the World in 80 Days. Picture by Nick Fairhurst

She needn’t have worried either. She brought every aspect to vibrant life.

A word about the plot, not that’s it’s needed.

Wealthy Phileas Fogg wages his fortune that he can travel the world in 80 days. Failing would see him penniless.

And so we are whisked off to the world’s most amazing cities – too many to mention here – but safe to say that a giant back projection had the audiences alighting in places exotic and memorable.

Sadly his train didn’t stop in Wigan!

Scanning the programme, it’s impossible not to be impressed by the vast number of WLT folks it has taken to bring breathe new life into an old theatrical friend.

Five members of the cast play numerous small parts, so applause for Lesley Kellett, John Dudley, Chris Boyle, Richard Ellis and Kevin Shirley who danced and pranced their way to success.

And four principals – Martin Green, Jamie Roberts, Niall Wilkinson and Ayesha Morris – were centre stage throughout, playing Phileas Fogg, Passepartout, Inspector Fix and Mrs Aouda.

All round quality on a highly workable stage.

“Eighty Days” is peppered with fun and. It has the ability to laugh at itself. And even the serious moments had the audience chuckling.

This wonderful adventure brought lots of cheers from this receptive audience. And boy, were they well deserved.