We take a look at The Verve’s iconic show at Haigh Hall.

The band was at the height of its success at the time and the concert was a sold-out event that drew tens of thousands of fans from not just Wigan, but all over the UK.

The atmosphere was electric as the band played all their classic hits, including Bittersweet Symphony and The Drugs Don't Work, to adoring fans on a cool and cloudy May evening in 1998.

The performance was so memorable that it is now considered a landmark moment in British music history.

In an exclusive interview with Wigan Today Richard said he hopes his homecoming shows at Robin Park Arena in July will provide a real boost for Wigan.

