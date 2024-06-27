Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roads in several areas of the borough will be closed to traffic as a new route is used for a gruelling triathlon.

The annual Ironman UK event usually sees triathletes cover 140.6 miles, starting with a swim at Pennington Flash in Leigh, before cycling along Atherleigh Way towards Bolton for a challenging ride, after which they run a marathon.

It is a mammoth challenge, which people of all ages take on after months, if not years, of training.

But the event has been replaced this year with one of half the distance – called Ironman 70.3 Bolton – which will take place on Sunday, June 30.

Ironman competitors heading through Standish in 2017

It features a new route for the bike ride, which includes more roads in Wigan rather than going up into the Lancashire countryside. Previous routes have featured parts of the borough such as Wrightington and Standish.

After a 1.2-mile swim at Pennington Flash, the 56-mile bike course will begin with two loops through Lowton, Abram and Bickershaw, before heading north towards Bolton.

It takes place on full and partially closed roads, for the safety of both athletes and road users, so people living and travelling in the area are being urged to plan ahead.

Organisers say there will be unrestricted access for emergency services at all times, pedestrians can cross the course when it is safe to do so and essential access for carers can be facilitated.

Triathletes will head out of Pennington Flash onto St Helens Road and turn right onto Sandy Lane, Lowton. They will then go along Byrom Lane, Slag Lane and Lowton Road. These roads will be fully closed from 6am to 10am.

The route continues onto Wigan Road/Warrington Road, towards Platt Bridge, with this closed from 6am to 10.30am. There will be a short section of one-way access northbound between the Red Lion roundabout and Ashton Road.

Riders will turn right onto Bickershaw Lane and go along Nel Pan Lane and Westleigh Lane, which will be closed from 6am to 10.45am, with two crossing points near the retail parks in Leigh.

Atherleigh Way, between St Helens Road and Kirkhall Lane, will be closed northbound only from 6am to 9.45am, with the riders heading back to St Helens Road to complete a second loop.

After the second loop, cyclists will travel north along Atherleigh Way to The Talbot roundabout, onto Gibfield Park Way, Gibfield Park Avenue and North Road/Platt Lane to Chequerbent roundabout in Westhoughton.

There will be a northbound closure on Atherleigh Way between Kirkhall Lane and The Talbot roundabout from 6am to 10.45am, with a crossing point at the roundabout.

The triathletes will then head towards Horwich and finish the ride at Queen’s Park in Bolton.

They will then run a half marathon (13.1 miles) in Bolton and finish on the red carpet outside Bolton Town Hall.

Crowds usually line the streets to cheer on competitors taking on the bike and run legs of the triathlon and in Bolton town centre to celebrate as they receive their medal.

For more information about the route, go to www.ironman.com/im703-bolton-course.