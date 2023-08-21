And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 23 to 27 – narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 Smart Construction works.

These closures only cover motorways and A-roads

M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24 to 26 - lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And a further seven closures are beginning over the next two weeks:

M6, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

A580, from 9pm August 21 to 6am August 25, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 9pm August 25 to 5am August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to J27 - lane closure for barriers.

M602, from 9pm September 2 to 5am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junctions 11 to 12 - lane closure for barriers.

M6, from 8am September 4 to 5pm September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

A580, from 9pm September 4 to 6am September 11, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.