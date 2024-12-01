A row has erupted after a church installed number plate recognition cameras on its car park with users a risk of £100 fines.

The ANPR cameras have been erected at the rear of the Cornerstone Family Church at the Bethel building on Atherton Road, Hindley Green.

Councillors James Palmer and John Vickers have slammed the move.

Coun Palmer said an elderly woman was handed a £100 parking charge, but minister Rev Robert Channings told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it had been rescinded.

“We asked the parking company to allow people to park there between 9pm and 9am, so residents could park overnight and that people would have 20 minutes grace before incurring charges,” he said.

“The lady concerned had been there only 13 minutes, so we told the company that their equipment needed adjusting and that the charge should be waived.”

The minister said cameras were installed because people who hire the building had nowhere to park because too many non-users of the premises left their vehicles there

“The problem is that people have got used to parking here and they think it’s their car park,” he added.

“We’ve had people banging on the back door during Sunday services demanding we move our cars. But they are the people who shouldn’t be parking there.

“It’s a religious meeting and we don’t want people shouting ‘it’s our car park’ at us.

“I do have letters from Wigan Council stating that we are well within the terms of our lease. Essentially it’s a private car park and we have the right to prohibit parking at any time.

“We have not done this: we are allowing overnight parking from 9pm to 9am and a 20-minute grace period at all times.

“We don’t want to go to war over this but if we need to resort to the law to protect our position we will not hesitate.”

A spokesperson for parking company Your Space Parking, said: “We are working in accordance with the agreement made with our client to manage parking on their private property and support their business needs.

"As part of this, we are honouring the client’s request to enforce parking restrictions on-site.

“Regarding the parking charge notice issued to the car park user, we are aware of the situation.

"The client has already been in contact with her directly and has offered to cancel or cover the cost of the charge.”