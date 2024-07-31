Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A star from Ru Paul’s Drag Race is set to light up the stage at this year’s Wigan Pride.

Baga Chipz who rose to fame after coming third in the first series on the hit BBC Three show, will top the bill on the Unity Stage in the town centre next Saturday (August 10).

Dance icon Kelly Llorenna, who array of smash hits with group N-Trance will also be headlining.

The event will begin shortly after 11am with a community parade leaving from King Street and travelling to Mesnes Park before heading back to Believe Square.

Action on The Unity Stage will begin at noon, hosted by local presenter and performer, Claire Pilling, and Northern comedy drag queen, Misty Chance.

Paula Randall, who wowed crowds in 2019 and 2021 with her Cher tribute, will be a handful of songs by Dame Shirley Bassey and will join artists from across the North West to perform throughout the day including Voice star Tom Barnwell, popular Pride performers Unique 88, and Jam Saxx who has combined his passion for dance music with his love of the saxophone.

Two artists this year, cabaret star Violet Blonde, and singer songwriter, Bennet Is Coming, have been supported by the Greater Manchester LGBTQ+ arts and culture network.

Bennet Is Coming is also sponsored by The Old Courts in Wigan.

The outdoor theatre area, new for 2024 and hosted on Standishgate, will feature dramatic performances throughout the day.

Wigan Council has backed the event since 2015.

Lead member for Equalities, Coun Paula Wakefield, said: “I’m so proud that we’ve been a supporter of Wigan Pride since day one.

“Local Pride events are so important to show that Wigan borough is a place where everyone is welcome and where you can feel proud to be yourself.”

Council-led LGBTQ+ youth group BYOU, will manage the Believe Stage on Believe Square, from 12 to 5pm, where visitors will be able to appreciate acoustic sets from up-and-coming local artists and enjoy family-friendly entertainment and arts activities.

The outdoor theatre area, new for 2024 and hosted on Standishgate, will feature dramatic performances throughout the day including The Green Room Creative’s latest show, Shake, Prattle and Role, short adaptations of popular Shakespeare plays, between 2pm and 4pm.

Community organisation, More Than Words, will also perform at 12.30pm.

A Quiet Zone, for anyone who needs a break from the day’s excitement, will be in The Makinson Arcade from midday to 5pm, led by Wigan’s Autism Friends.

Coun Wakefield added: “Pride has a serious message at its heart and there will be opportunities throughout the day to reflect and consider what still needs to change across the world.

“But it’s also a celebration of our diverse borough and I’m sure this fantastic line-up will give everyone a chance to relax and really enjoy themselves.”

Anyone who is taking part in the parade, has volunteered as a steward, or who has booked a stall for the day will receive direct information from the Wigan Pride team in advance of the event.