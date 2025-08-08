A winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race will headline Wigan Pride’s 10th anniversary event, with thousands of people expected to visit the town centre.

Danny Beard won series four of the UK franchise and also appeared on the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Known for blending live singing with outrageous comedy and fierce fashion, Danny has become one of the UK’s most in-demand drag performers.

Danny will be headlining the Unity Stage on Saturday, August 16 alongside ‘80s pop sensation Sonia.

The event will be hosted by presenter Claire Pilling and social media star Bailey Mills.

Other performers include The Voice UK’s Lauren Hope, powerhouse vocals from Hayley Kent, popular local drag artist Gypsy Darling, young musician and singer El, soul singer Romario Bryan, rising pop artist Patrick Saint James and elite finalist of Drag Idol UK 2025 Danny Diamond.

There will also be performances from tribute acts Pink Pony Club Live (Chappell Roan) and Sarah as Sabrina (Sabrina Carpenter).

For this year’s event, The Old Courts and its WERK LGBTQ+ Artist Network will sponsor a series of short slots on the main stage and, following auditions, have selected talented local performers to join the professional programme.

These include alt drag artist Glitter King, the captivating up-and-coming singer- songwriter Brooke Ellen, fresh Wigan indie-punk band Catwheeze, talented guitarist and singer-songwriter Beth Warburton, powerful and theatrical vocalist Ruth Welch, moving indie-folk artist Gab Gee, and The Chubby Northerner, with original sensitive and comic poetry from Tom Stocks.

Alongside entertainment on the main stage there will be, music and entertainment on the Believe Stage, on Believe Square, led by youth group BYOU and Wigan Youth Zone. New for 2025 will be a food and drink zone on Believe Square.

There will also be a quiet zone at Rebuild with Hope in the Grand Arcade, led by Wigan’s Autism Friends, a community performance zone and an official after-party at Feast at the Mills.

Music and entertainment on the main stage runs from noon to 5pm and on Believe Stage from 12.15pm to 4pm, with the after-party taking place until 11pm.

The Wigan Council-backed event is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year – supported by headline sponsor Calisen – with a colourful parade kicking off the proceedings, leaving from King Street, travelling to Mesnes Park and returning to Believe Square.

Cabinet member Coun Dane Anderton said: “I’m so proud that we’ve been a supporter of Wigan Pride since day one.

"Pride events are an important part of our calendar, bringing thousands of visitors together in joy and celebration.

“But more than that, Pride is a statement. A statement of love, of visibility, of unity. We can’t wait to see you there for this fantastic, free, family-friendly day out.”

The event is led by volunteers and supported by local businesses and organisations including Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, United Utilities, Wigan and Leigh College, Speedy Hire, The Old Courts, Wigan Youth Zone, Everyday Pride Grants, Feast at the Mills, Rebuild with Hope, Subway, Stephenson’s Solicitors, Starbucks and Capital&Centric.