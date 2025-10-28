Work is expected to start “very soon” to remove rubbish from an illegal dump which is blighting the lives of people living nearby.

Town hall bosses have been trying to shut the site on Bolton House Road, Bickershaw, where 25,000 tonnes of rotting waste was discarded and led to a huge fire.

They returned to magistrates’ court to extend a closure order three months.

This follows an outcry from residents over a procession of lorries carrying waste to the site, which was piled “higher and higher”, over several months.

The closure order notice on the gates to the dump on Bolton House Road

Because they are uncertain who is responsible for the tip, residents of Bolton House Road and surrounding addresses are unwilling to comment publicly.

One said she believed one of the owners was, in fact, a neighbour.

She said: “It’s been awful. Lorries started bringing stuff here in January and although we reported it to the council it took months and months before they did anything about it. The rubbish just got higher and higher and no-one seemed to want to know.

The waste dump in Bolton House Road, Bickershaw

“Initially, they told us to contact the environmental health team and then our local MP [Makerfield’s Josh Simons] got involved, and then things started happening.”

Another resident said: “It’s been terrible. We’ve had rats and lots of flies, and no-one has given a damn until recently.

“We’ve had big wagons dumping stuff like nappies, black bin rubbish, chemicals and plastic.”

Wigan Council says its closure order stops unauthorised people entering the site and breaching it is a criminal offence.

The authority said that over the summer, the Environment Agency continued to investigate the site as part of its “significant and complex criminal investigation” and had started to interview people under caution.

On the council’s Facebook page, it said: “They have identified several sites, people and companies where the waste may have originated from or that have been involved in the movement of the waste.

“They have also sent out several formal notices to those parties with an interest in the land at Bolton House Road, requiring the waste to be removed.”

It is understood the cost of removing the waste could amount to £4.5m.

Paul Barton, the council’s director for environment, said: “We recognise the impact that the existence of this waste site, and the fire earlier this year, is having on those living nearby and our top priority is to ensure those residents feel heard and safe while the Environment Agency carries out their investigation with our full co-operation.

“We want the site to be cleared as a matter of urgency and are continuing to work with the Environment Agency to survey and sample the waste so polluters/landowners – who are the responsible parties – can progress this as soon as possible.”

Mr Simons said: “I’ve been clear with residents – it’s incomprehensible that this rubbish was allowed to pile up and that it has still not been removed.

“I’ve been pushing the Environment Agency every time I meet with them to move further and faster. I’m very pleased that the first section of the waste should be removed very soon, but I’m frustrated on residents’ behalf that it’s taken this long and that they’re still suffering the impact of criminal activity. I will not stop fighting to get this sorted and to stop this from ever happening again.”