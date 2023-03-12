'Rugby-mad' brothers receive medals after supporting Wigan Warriors for 140 years

They were then offered to any rugby fans in the ward – and brothers Bill and Ron Adamson asked if they could receive them.

Coun Ron Conway presents the medals to the brothers

The pair have supported Warriors for a total of 140 years and have fond memories from over the years.

Bill recalls watching Frank Collier playing against Australia on a wet Wednesday afternoon, while Ron’s favourite memory was seeing Billy Boston taking two Rochdale defenders over the try line with him.

Coun Ron Conway said: “It was a pleasure to present the rugby-mad brothers with the medals.

"We still have a few medals left. Fans should email [email protected] if they want one.”