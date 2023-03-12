'Rugby-mad' brothers receive medals after supporting Wigan Warriors for 140 years
Brothers proved there was no age limit for celebrating their support for Wigan Warriors.
Councillors in the Aspull, New Springs and Whelley ward have been giving medals to young supporters to commemorate 150 years of Wigan Rugby League FC.
They were then offered to any rugby fans in the ward – and brothers Bill and Ron Adamson asked if they could receive them.
The pair have supported Warriors for a total of 140 years and have fond memories from over the years.
Bill recalls watching Frank Collier playing against Australia on a wet Wednesday afternoon, while Ron’s favourite memory was seeing Billy Boston taking two Rochdale defenders over the try line with him.
Coun Ron Conway said: “It was a pleasure to present the rugby-mad brothers with the medals.
"We still have a few medals left. Fans should email [email protected] if they want one.”
Bill said: “We can't thank the councillors enough. The medals are great and brought back some good memories.”