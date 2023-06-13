News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86

Sadness as retired postman who praised Wigan villagers for their support dies after cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to a popular former village postman who has died after an 18-month battle with cancer.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Mick Marsh, 67, was looking forward to his retirement, having left his job in 2020 after delivering post in Aspull for 25 years.

But just two weeks before Christmas 2021, he was given the devastating news he had cancer in his stomach.

Read More
Wigan anti-poverty charity pays tribute to its team at special celebration event
Retired postman Mick MarshRetired postman Mick Marsh
Retired postman Mick Marsh
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Aspull community rallied round, taking him to hospital appointments and visiting him as he had treatment, and Mick praised their efforts when he spoke to the Wigan Observer last year.

"I couldn’t ask for a better village to live in for friends,” he said.

Sadly, the cancer could not be cured and Mick died on May 27, leaving his wife of 47 years Doreen, son Chris, daughter-in-law Jodie, grandson Archie, brothers Peter and Geoff and wider family.

They have been overwhelmed with cards, kind words and donations in memory of Mick.

Mick Marsh with wife Doreen, grandson Archie and dog Fergie in June 2022Mick Marsh with wife Doreen, grandson Archie and dog Fergie in June 2022
Mick Marsh with wife Doreen, grandson Archie and dog Fergie in June 2022
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doreen said: “The world will never be the same again for us, but we have a great community and fabulous friends who will support us, especially Susan and Chris Ready who have been our closest friends and a real rock to Mick and myself.

“We must pay tribute to Christies and Wigan and Leigh Hospice, who have been unbelievable over the past 18 months.”

Coun Chris Ready, along with fellow Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillors Ron Conway and Laura Flynn, dedicated their success in last month’s local elections to Mick.

Coun Ready and his wife Susan said: “Mick and Doreen have been our closest friends for years and we are devastated at losing Mick.”

Mick Marsh, centre, with his familyMick Marsh, centre, with his family
Mick Marsh, centre, with his family
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other well-known Labour politicians also paid tribute to Mick after his death.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester and former Leigh MP, said: “I met Mick when he helped on my election campaign. What a truly nice guy. My condolences go to his family and friends.”

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy said: “Mick came out on the campaign with me. What a wonderful man with a real dry sense of humour. I even got an invitation to his bar and I officially opened it. RIP Mick.”

Related topics:Andy BurnhamWiganChris Ready