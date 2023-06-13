Sadness as retired postman who praised Wigan villagers for their support dies after cancer battle

Mick Marsh, 67, was looking forward to his retirement, having left his job in 2020 after delivering post in Aspull for 25 years.

But just two weeks before Christmas 2021, he was given the devastating news he had cancer in his stomach.

Retired postman Mick Marsh

The Aspull community rallied round, taking him to hospital appointments and visiting him as he had treatment, and Mick praised their efforts when he spoke to the Wigan Observer last year.

"I couldn’t ask for a better village to live in for friends,” he said.

Sadly, the cancer could not be cured and Mick died on May 27, leaving his wife of 47 years Doreen, son Chris, daughter-in-law Jodie, grandson Archie, brothers Peter and Geoff and wider family.

They have been overwhelmed with cards, kind words and donations in memory of Mick.

Mick Marsh with wife Doreen, grandson Archie and dog Fergie in June 2022

Doreen said: “The world will never be the same again for us, but we have a great community and fabulous friends who will support us, especially Susan and Chris Ready who have been our closest friends and a real rock to Mick and myself.

“We must pay tribute to Christies and Wigan and Leigh Hospice, who have been unbelievable over the past 18 months.”

Coun Chris Ready, along with fellow Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillors Ron Conway and Laura Flynn, dedicated their success in last month’s local elections to Mick.

Coun Ready and his wife Susan said: “Mick and Doreen have been our closest friends for years and we are devastated at losing Mick.”

Mick Marsh, centre, with his family

Other well-known Labour politicians also paid tribute to Mick after his death.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester and former Leigh MP, said: “I met Mick when he helped on my election campaign. What a truly nice guy. My condolences go to his family and friends.”