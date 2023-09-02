School uniform recycling scheme helping Wigan families is making a real difference
Trutex’s RE:FORM scheme allows parents to donate uniforms at participating schools across the north of England, including at Outwood Academy Hindley, so they can be inspected, repaired, laundered, packaged and sold as nearly-new at a discount.
Donations and sales of second-hand items have soared this summer as families deal with rising inflation and living costs.
Over 25 per cent more clothes have been donated this year to the scheme and there have been more than 40 per cent more sales through it, with savings of up to 50 per cent off the price of uniforms.
As well as helping families manage their budgets, it prevents clothes going to landfill.
The programme was recently named Best Circularity Reuse at the 2022 National Recycling Awards.
Matthew Easter, CEO of Trutex, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to help so many families through RE:FORM. We want to go as far as possible in helping to provide for children across the country.
“Providing quality, lasting clothing has always been at the heart of our company’s ethos. Improving the options available for parents in a way that also improves sustainability means we are unquestionably succeeding in our efforts.”
The uniform manufacturer has pledged to provide additional free uniforms for next summer to be allocated to parents most in need.
Any school that signs up to the RE:FORM scheme before the end of October will be able to further help parents with the costs of uniform.