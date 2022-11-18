The full line-up of the just 10 members of the Meliora Collective covering all the sections of the standard orchestra will perform music including Tchaikovsky’s festive Nutcracker Suite in the intimate surroundings of Parbold Village Hall on Saturday December 10.

The Nutcracker ballet suite is one of the most festive pieces of classical music, featuring one famous melody after another. The instantly recognisable Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies, the Russian Dance and Waltz of the Flowers are certain to bring the Christmas spirit to Parbold.

The Meliora Collective

The Meliora Collective will also be performing Martinu’s joyous Nonet and Mendelssohn’s evocative Scottish Symphony with its gloriously uplifting finale.

The five wind players and five string players travel around the country performing in different combinations. Their versatile way of working means they can perform together as a dectet, or in smaller groups, which gives them the opportunity to play a large range of music in many varied settings. Born of a love of chamber music, Meliora Collective enjoys presenting highly inventive arrangements.

Recent graduates of conservatoires including the Royal Academy of Music, Guildhall School of Music and Drama and the Royal Northern College of Music, each of the musicians brings a strong musical identity to the ensemble.

This year, they received an award from the Oleg Prokofiev Trust and they have recently been awarded a Vaughan Williams Trust award.

The 2022/23 concert season continues in the new year with four further concerts showcasing international musicians. The first of the Spring series on Saturday February 11 2023 by international concert pianists Eric Lu with mark Parbold Douglas Music’s 50th anniversary of presenting international concerts in Parbold.

This will be followed by further solo international concert pianist stars, Pavel Kolesnikov, Anna Fedorova and Noriko Ogawa featuring alongside the Victoria String Quartet.

All concerts now take place at Parbold Village Hall where Douglas Music Parbold presents its annual series of concerts featuring world class musicians. The Hall boasts an impressively intimate concert hall where audiences can get thrillingly close to performers.

As attracting audiences for concerts becomes increasingly challenging for all venues, the Society is proud to be keeping the same ticket prices as last year, enabling as wide an audience as possible to attend.

Tickets for each concert are £20 and just £5 for young people and students (a price which has remained constant for over 15 years). Car parking is also free.