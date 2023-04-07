Ffion Caunce, who works at Worthington Lake Care Home in Standish, won the National Care Assessor award at the Great British Care Awards.

Since the Millennium Care Group opened Worthington Lake in 2018, Ffion’s award is the third of these national awards that the home has won alongside four regional awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ffion accepts her award from Peter Andre and the Great British Care Awards team.

The event at the ICC in Birmingham saw individuals from the sector championed for their amazing contribution as well as a special guest appearance from Peter Andre.

Ffion Caunce, Senior House Assistant, said: “I feel so proud to achieve such an award, and I want to thank my nominators for giving me this opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Worthington Lake is a great home, we have a fantastic staff team and amazing residents who motivate us every day so this award is icing on the cake!”

Kim Jones, home manager, said: “It’s amazing to see our staff achieve such accolades for the work they do. I think it’s important for our staff to get the recognition they deserve.