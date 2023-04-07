News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
34 minutes ago Good Friday Agreement - what is it?
12 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
14 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
15 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
16 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children

Senior house assistant at Wigan care home scoops national award

A senior house assistant at a Wigan care home has been recognised at a national award ceremony.

By Sian Jones
Published 7th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Ffion Caunce, who works at Worthington Lake Care Home in Standish, won the National Care Assessor award at the Great British Care Awards.

Since the Millennium Care Group opened Worthington Lake in 2018, Ffion’s award is the third of these national awards that the home has won alongside four regional awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
These are the highest-rated pubs in every area of Wigan according to Google revi...
Ffion accepts her award from Peter Andre and the Great British Care Awards team.Ffion accepts her award from Peter Andre and the Great British Care Awards team.
Ffion accepts her award from Peter Andre and the Great British Care Awards team.
Most Popular

The event at the ICC in Birmingham saw individuals from the sector championed for their amazing contribution as well as a special guest appearance from Peter Andre.

Ffion Caunce, Senior House Assistant, said: “I feel so proud to achieve such an award, and I want to thank my nominators for giving me this opportunity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Worthington Lake is a great home, we have a fantastic staff team and amazing residents who motivate us every day so this award is icing on the cake!”

Kim Jones, home manager, said: “It’s amazing to see our staff achieve such accolades for the work they do. I think it’s important for our staff to get the recognition they deserve.

“We had an amazing evening and it was great to celebrate our peers’ successes.”

WiganStandishBirmingham