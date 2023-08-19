Seven new pooches looking for their forever home at Leigh Dogs and Cats Home

Leigh Dogs and Cats Home are looking for forever homes for seven dogs currently available for adoption.
With a No Destruction Policy in place, the home strives to find every animal that they care for a forever home that is sutiable for them, however long that takes.
If you think you fit the criteria for these adorable pooches and kitties, or other cats and dogs at the rehoming centre, visit the Leigh Dogs and Cats Home website to find out how to adopt.
1. Louis
A six year old castrated male British Bulldog that came to the home as a stray. Louis has a markedly overshot lower jaw, but other than this appears in good health for his breed. The staff have found him to be well tempered in his time at the home, but he is a typical boisterous Bulldog so homes with very small children would not be appropriate. Photo: submit
2. Buddy
12 month old male Staff/Terrier mix. Buddy was a stray so his background is not known. He has been a good boy during the time he has been at the home, though it has only been just over a week so there are currently no restrictions but this may change if necessary. Photo: submit
3. Bandit
A 17 month old female cross breed, she is looking for a home as her owner was not in a position to keep her and her background is unknown. She has been a friendly girl with staff but obviously, with her lack of background and on the larger side homes with smaller children are not seen to be appropriate. Photo: submit
4. Rocky
Seven month old castrated male Lurcher. Rocky is looking for a new home as his owner is unable to care for him now. He has been good natured and playful with staff so has no restrictions, though he may prove a little too boisterous for very small children Photo: submit