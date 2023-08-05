Leigh Dogs and Cats Home are looking for forever homes for seven pets currently available for adoption.
With a No Destruction Policy in place, the home strives to find every animal that they care for a forever home that is sutiable for them, however long that takes.
If you think you fit the criteria for these adorable pooches and kitties, or other cats and dogs at the rehoming centre, visit the Leigh Dogs and Cats Home website to find out how to adopt.
1. Rio
Eight to nine year old male cross breed. Rio came to the home after being abandoned by his owner. He was with another dog but can be a bit selective about those that he takes a liking to so may be difficult in homes with other pets. He has been absolutely fine with all of the staff in the time he has been there so no current concerns with people. Photo: submit
2. Sooty
Three and a half year old castrated male. Sooty arrived after his owner sadly passed away. He has come across as a little nervous but is fine when he’s handled, he just needs a little time to adapt. He is a big boy but quite settled and happy to lounge around. Photo: submit
3. Daphne
Approximately two year old female crossbreed, medium sized and probably has some lurcher in her. She was abandoned by her previous owner so the home don’t know her history. She is very boisterous and needs a lively household and plenty of exercise. She has been friendly with staff but can be a little over the top with her enthusiasm! She has been with another dog before so can be considered for introductions in homes with other dogs. Photo: submit
4. Ian
Approximately five year old male. Ian was staying at the home after his owner became unwell but his owner is now in long term care and unable to take him back. He has had all of his vaccinations and has now been microchipped and castrated. One of his canine teeth is missing but other than this appears in good health. He can be a little wary at first but will allow you to handle him. Photo: submit