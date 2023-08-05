News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Seven new arrivals at Wigan pet refuge are looking for their forever homes

Leigh Dogs and Cats Home are looking for forever homes for seven pets currently available for adoption.
By Matt Pennington
Published 5th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

With a No Destruction Policy in place, the home strives to find every animal that they care for a forever home that is sutiable for them, however long that takes.

If you think you fit the criteria for these adorable pooches and kitties, or other cats and dogs at the rehoming centre, visit the Leigh Dogs and Cats Home website to find out how to adopt.

Eight to nine year old male cross breed. Rio came to the home after being abandoned by his owner. He was with another dog but can be a bit selective about those that he takes a liking to so may be difficult in homes with other pets. He has been absolutely fine with all of the staff in the time he has been there so no current concerns with people.

1. Rio

Eight to nine year old male cross breed. Rio came to the home after being abandoned by his owner. He was with another dog but can be a bit selective about those that he takes a liking to so may be difficult in homes with other pets. He has been absolutely fine with all of the staff in the time he has been there so no current concerns with people. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Three and a half year old castrated male. Sooty arrived after his owner sadly passed away. He has come across as a little nervous but is fine when he’s handled, he just needs a little time to adapt. He is a big boy but quite settled and happy to lounge around.

2. Sooty

Three and a half year old castrated male. Sooty arrived after his owner sadly passed away. He has come across as a little nervous but is fine when he’s handled, he just needs a little time to adapt. He is a big boy but quite settled and happy to lounge around. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Approximately two year old female crossbreed, medium sized and probably has some lurcher in her. She was abandoned by her previous owner so the home don’t know her history. She is very boisterous and needs a lively household and plenty of exercise. She has been friendly with staff but can be a little over the top with her enthusiasm! She has been with another dog before so can be considered for introductions in homes with other dogs.

3. Daphne

Approximately two year old female crossbreed, medium sized and probably has some lurcher in her. She was abandoned by her previous owner so the home don’t know her history. She is very boisterous and needs a lively household and plenty of exercise. She has been friendly with staff but can be a little over the top with her enthusiasm! She has been with another dog before so can be considered for introductions in homes with other dogs. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Approximately five year old male. Ian was staying at the home after his owner became unwell but his owner is now in long term care and unable to take him back. He has had all of his vaccinations and has now been microchipped and castrated. One of his canine teeth is missing but other than this appears in good health. He can be a little wary at first but will allow you to handle him.

4. Ian

Approximately five year old male. Ian was staying at the home after his owner became unwell but his owner is now in long term care and unable to take him back. He has had all of his vaccinations and has now been microchipped and castrated. One of his canine teeth is missing but other than this appears in good health. He can be a little wary at first but will allow you to handle him. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Wigan