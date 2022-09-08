Shock as popular Wigan rugby coach dies suddenly while on international duty

Gary McMahon, who was a member of the coaching staff for the Community Lions under-19s team representing England in the European Championships in Italy, died in his sleep on Sunday.

The 56-year-old was also a first-team assistant coach at Leigh Miners Rangers after joining the club from Wigan St Jude’s at the beginning of the year.

The popular coach was considered a respected figure at both clubs and was described as “pivotal” in the Miners’ development, both on and off the field.

Gary McMahon passed away in Italy

He helped the club reach seventh place in their return to the NCL Premier Division.

A tribute by Leigh Miners said: “Leigh Miners Rangers are saddened to hear of the very untimely passing of first team assistant coach Gary McMahon whilst away on England Community Lions duties in Italy.

“Gary joined Miners at the beginning of this year from Wigan St Jude’s and has been pivotal in the team’s development on and off the field as we finished the season in a respectable seventh place finish in our return to the NCL Premier Division.

England u19 community lions players and coaches remembering Gary ahead of their semi-final win against Wales

“A superb character around the club who will be sadly missed by all, we send our love and condolences to Gary’s partner Lisa, son Gary, daughter Skye and Gary’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“The club would also send their condolences to all the England Community Lions u19s players and staff who are currently in Italy competing in the European Championships.”

Wigan St Jude’s ARLFC said: “It is with great sadness we have learned that former Wigan St Jude’s ARLFC coach Gary McMahon has sadly passed away.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary’s family at this very sad time.

"Gary coached down at Jude’s for a number of years starting with the under sevens right throughout to the open age ranks.

"Gary has also coached on the international scene right up until his shock and sudden passing.”

England Community Lions under-19s had requested time consider its position in the competition. After speaking to his family, all players and staff in Italy, it was confirmed the team would continue its European championship campaign – reaching the final of the competition.

Marc Lovering, the RFL’s director of participation and development, who is in Italy with the team, said: “On behalf of the Community Lions in Italy, the RFL and the sport, we send deepest condolences to Gary’s family and many friends.

“It is hard to process that we have lost a man who was in his element on Saturday, working with our young Community Lions players on a wonderful rugby league occasion.

“He has played a huge part in the development of the Community Lions programme in recent years, as well as influencing so many players at community clubs such as Leigh Miners Rangers and Wigan St Jude’s.”

David Butler, the general manager of European Rugby League who is tournament director in Italy, said: “We join the RFL in sending our condolences to Gary’s family, and paying tribute to his contribution to our sport.