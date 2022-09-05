Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation currently surrounds the winger, with his current deal with Wigan Warriors expiring at the end of the season and a number of NRL clubs reportedly interested in his signature.

French states he has taken a back seat on discussions about his future in order to concentrate on maintaining his best form on the field.

He said: “There’s been very honest conversations between me, Matty (Peet) and the people at Wigan.

Bevan French has been named in the Super League Dream Team

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve started to hit a good bit of form, which comes down to me being really relaxed and not really focussing on anything outside of rugby league.

“With two games left to play, you just want to focus on them.

“That’s not really saying that I’m not going to make a decision until after the Grand Final, you know, I could get a call tomorrow and some things might change.

“I’m really just taking a back seat and letting my manager take control of things.“It’s just about being clear minded and focusing on each game so I can play my best footy.”

French’s impressive form this season has seen him named in the Super League Dream Team, alongside Wigan teammates Jai Field and Liam Farrell.

“Looking around the room at the players who are in this, it’s definitely something to be proud of,” he added.

“There’s a lot of experience here, and people who have done a lot in their careers. It’s amazing to be among these calibre of players, it’s special.

“You don’t really start the season striving for these types of things.

“It’s been a rollercoaster year. I didn’t start playing until round eight or nine, so it was a pretty slow start. Even when I got back it took me a bit of time to find my feet.

“It’s crazy how quick things have changed, going from where I was to being in the Dream Team.

“It all comes down to the great squad I’m a part of, and the coaching staff. I’m very fortunate to go to work every day with such a good bunch of blokes, it makes everyone want to work hard for each other.