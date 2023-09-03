The planning application, by Future Focused Care, involves the change of use of a substantial detached property in Broadacre, Standish, to a residential care home for up to two children.

The Billinge-based childrens' care home provider already operates six sites around the north-west, including three in Wigan itself - Bryn Lodge, Great Acre (Whelley), and Carrick House (Orrell).

But nearby residents to the scheme in Standish have complained of a lack of communication about the latest proposal.

Under the plans, the property in Broadacre, Standish, will be converted to a residential children's care home

One said she only found out about the plan from "a guy working in the garden of the property," adding: "I asked if he was moving in and he told me the plans. Two days later we got an official letter from Wigan Council."

The boss of Future Focused Care told Wigan Today that the Standish house was chosen because it is "an ideal family home and that is exactly the kind of ethos that we will bring to the property."

The letter from the council, which is dated August 8, states: "We have a limited amount of time to consider this application, so any comments you wish to make should be submitted by using the online system by 1st September."

Aiden Thatcher - director of place at Wigan Council

The application, which can now be viewed online, has so far attracted more than 40 comments, all of them opposed to the proposal.

One objector stated: "Firstly, the road on which this proposed children's home would be situated is already heavily compromised by traffic using it as a shortcut from the M6. The addition of a children's home raises significant concerns about increased traffic, safety risks, and potential noise disturbances.

"Furthermore, the road is already plagued by parking problems, which not only pose dangers for other drivers but also exacerbate the traffic congestion issue. The limited driveway space at the property will likely lead to more cars parking on the road, further congesting the area and posing hazards for both drivers and pedestrians.

"Of equal importance are our vulnerable elderly neighbours, many of whom have lived in this neighbourhood for a substantial part of their lives. The sudden presence of a children's home could make them feel threatened and intimidated, disturbing the peaceful environment they have come to cherish.

General view of Broadacre, Standish, where the proposed residential children's care home will be sited

"Moreover, the prospect of decreased house prices looms as a real concern. The uncertainty introduced by such a change in the neighbourhood's character can deter potential buyers, causing detrimental effects on property values for all residents.

"It's deeply troubling that Wigan Council has failed to provide comprehensive information to the affected residents. The lack of transparent communication is evident in the limited number of houses informed about this development. Normally, planning permission notices are displayed in public access areas for all to see, yet this standard procedure has not been followed, leaving many of us questioning why.

"Adding to our worries, there are grave safeguarding implications that need to be addressed. The absence of details about the children expected to reside in this children's home leaves us in the dark about their needs and potential risks to our community."

Another said: “The demographic nature of the estate is basically elderly people enjoying retirement or young people and their families attempting to build a secure and safe future for themselves. This proposal will have a detrimental effect on both.”

On its website, Future Focused Care advertises itself as providing "safe, high quality, professional, therapeutic residential care for vulnerable young people."

Director Neil Smith said: "We are a family run local organisation and we’re passionate about caring for young children who have been placed in care through no fault of their own.

"When searching for suitable properties, we look for many of the same features that families with children do, as our young people benefit from living in calm, safe environments where they will flourish.

"The property in Broadacre has plenty of indoor space and a large garden for the children to enjoy, it is an ideal family home and that is exactly the kind of ethos that we will bring to the property.

"We fully appreciate there are always going to be concerns around such proposals and we certainly don’t want to cause any undue anxiety. However we also know that there is a lot of inaccurate information and undeservedly negative views of children’s homes and looked after children.

"Our young people need a safe, quiet and calm place to live and that’s what we provide. The staff and young people at our other homes enjoy positive relationships with the local residents and we pride ourselves on being excellent neighbours.

"For example some of our younger children play with friends they’ve made in the area, and we also have neighbours who have joined our staff team after learning about the work that we do.

"There will be no material changes to the property, it will be maintained to a high standard and we’re always happy to speak to anyone who may have concerns."

Aiden Thatcher, director of place at Wigan Council, said: “A consultation process is currently underway in accordance with our usual processes and statutory requirements.

“We welcome feedback from residents and have already received a number of representations which will all be considered as part of our assessment of the application.