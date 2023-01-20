The distressing discovery was made by a man out walking in a wooded area in Brownlow Way in Bolton just before 2pm last Sunday (January 15). The suitcase had been placed behind a tree and hidden in brambles.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Jess Pierce attended the scene after the charity was contacted about the shocking incident.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE. The body of the badly emaciated dog was dumped in a suitcase and hidden in brambles

The bull mastiff/Staffordshire cross called Rita had been zipped up in the suitcase, wrapped in a blue curtain and a bedsheet, and was clearly in a very bad state of neglect.

A scan to see if the dog was microchipped showed she was. Subsequent checks revealed her name and that she was six years old, although she had been rehomed by her previous owner some years ago and the current owner’s details were not up-to-date.

A vet who examined Rita, said he thought she may have been in the suitcase for three to four days, although it wasn’t possible to tell if she was already dead when she’d been placed inside.

Jess said: “I was shocked by Rita’s appalling condition and horrified that someone could have dumped her so callously in a suitcase and then attempted to conceal her body. Someone must know who owned Rita, or recognise the suitcase she was found in, and we’d urge local residents and anyone else who can help us, to contact our inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018 so we can move this investigation forward.”

The charity would also like to hear from people living in the Brownlow Way, Prince Street or Merehall Drive areas of Bolton who may have CCTV or ring doorbell footage.

Anyone with information can contact the inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018.

