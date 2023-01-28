Slimmers raise hundreds of pounds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice
The celebrations are continuing for members of a slimming group who raised hundreds of pounds for a Wigan charity.
By Gaynor Clarke
Sacred Heart Slimming World group in Hindley Green held its first Christmas ball, which was attended by more than 70 people to celebrate their friendships and weight loss.
The event included a raffle in aid of Wigan and Leigh Hospice, which raised £526.50.
Members of the group handed over the cheque to staff at the Hindley-based charity, which cares for people terminal and life-limiting conditions and their loved ones.