Slimmers raise hundreds of pounds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

The celebrations are continuing for members of a slimming group who raised hundreds of pounds for a Wigan charity.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Sacred Heart Slimming World group in Hindley Green held its first Christmas ball, which was attended by more than 70 people to celebrate their friendships and weight loss.

The event included a raffle in aid of Wigan and Leigh Hospice, which raised £526.50.

Slimming World members present the cheque to staff at Wigan and Leigh Hospice
Members of the group handed over the cheque to staff at the Hindley-based charity, which cares for people terminal and life-limiting conditions and their loved ones.

