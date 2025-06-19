Around 300 staff have moved into Wigan Cotton Works as metering giant Calisen Group becomes its anchor tenant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calisen Group announced the relocation of its Wigan offices to Mill One, the beautifully restored heritage building and a central feature of the transformative development led by The Heaton Group.

This move marks a major milestone for Calisen, bosses saying it reaffirms its commitment to investing locally and in Calisen colleagues and the ambition to be an employer of choice in the Wigan area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business will occupy an entire floor within the development and is the first business to move in.

Calisen's smart new reception area in the historic Mill One at The Cotton Works

Heaton Group itself is intending to take another storey with other businesses lined up to fill not only the remaining space sandwiched between the Three Mills Beer and Ale House and eventual food hall on the ground floor and a co-working space and bar on the top, but also Mill 3 which is next on the redevelopment list.

Calisen Group has invested over £1m in the bespoke fit-out of the new office. Working with a Wigan-based design and build team, Diamond Interiors, and sourcing from a North West-focused manufacturing company The Senator Group, management says the move demonstrates Calisen Group’s commitment to sustainability and embedding even further into the Wigan area.

In keeping with Calisen’s environmental goals, the space has been designed using natural, materials which are minimum 99 per cent recyclable and contain recycled content, including locally manufactured acoustic panels made from recycled PET bottles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mill One is equipped with energy-efficient systems including air source heat pumps and solar panels.

Calisen has become the anchor tenant at the Cotton Works' Mill One, occupying the whole of one floor with around 300 staff

Calisen is working closely with The Heaton Group on how to further enhance energy efficiency.

Calisen Group CEO Sean Latus said: “After years of planning, design, and construction, I am incredibly proud to see our vision for Mill One come to life: a space built not just for today but one that echoes one of our company values: We build for the future.

"We are proud to be anchor tenants in this ambitious regeneration project, which has earned recognition from regional leaders as a flagship example of sustainable, community-focused redevelopment.

"For Calisen Group, the move to Mill One reflects our long-term investment and commitment to our people, the community and our future in Wigan.”

Heaton Group MD John Heaton said: “We are delighted to welcome Calisen to Mill One at Cotton Works, where we will also be relocating our own head office later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their decision to choose Cotton Works is a wonderful endorsement of our aim to create a new destination in Wigan.

"Alongside exceptional office space we are delivering world class food, drink, entertainment and retail venues, as well as an extensive residential development.

"For Calisen, this offers a fantastic range of facilities for their employees and will make Cotton Works a place where everyone wants to work, attracting and retaining talent within Wigan.”