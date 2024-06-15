Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Soap stars will swap the cobbles for a bowling green in Wigan to raise awareness for Motor Neurone Disease.

Mel Evans MBE Foundation is hosting the Evans Trophy North v South Team Challenge at Garswood Bowling Club in Ashton.

Coronation Street stars and charity patron Peter Ash and Daniel Brocklebank will be in attendance as well as former World Snooker Champion John Parrott and the winner of ITV’s Stand Up Ian Lea Roberts.



Peter who plays Paul Foreman and Daniel who plays Billy Mayhew are currently involved in a heart-breaking storyline in the ITV soap as Paul battles MND while being cared for by his husband Billy.

Mel Evans

The Mel Evans MBE Foundation was set up in memory of Mel Evans after he died from the disease in 2017 aged 65 by his partner Lynn Pritchatt.

The foundation has three aims: to raise awareness of MND, to organise fundraising bowling events to support leading treatments, and to support and promote Crown Green Bowls at grassroots level.

Crown Green Bowls became an integral part of Mel’s life.

The event poster

He played at the highest level, earning over 100 caps for his county of Staffordshire and playing in over 120 tournaments.

He also worked tirelessly to bring the sport back to the mainstream audiences.

In recognition of his service to the sport, Mel was awarded his MBE in the Queens New Year’s Honours in 2012.

The free event will take place on Saturday August 10.