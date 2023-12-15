With the big day quickly approaching, many will be preparing to host the best Christmas dinner possible.

As friends and family come together to enjoy great food and have a laugh, Christmas crackers have become a staple of the day especially with the jokes they contain, often corny as they may be.

Therefore, we have created a list of some of the best Christmas cracker jokes to amuse the people closest to you.

Christmas Cracker

What would you call an elf who has just won the lottery?

Welfy!

Why does Scrooge love Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?

Because every buck is dear to him!

What is every parent's favorite Christmas song?

Silent Night!

Why did the scarecrow get a big Christmas bonus?

Because he was outstanding in his field!

What currency do Elves use?

Jingle bills!

What’s the absolute best Christmas present?

A broken drum – you can’t beat it!

How do sheep say Merry Christmas to eachother?

Fleece Navidad!

What do you call a child who doesn't believe in Santa?

A rebel without a Claus!

What athlete is warmest in winter?

A long jumper

Why did Santa go to the doctor?

Because of his bad elf

How did the ornament get addicted to Christmas?

He was hooked on trees his whole life

Why is Parliament like ancient Bethlehem?

It takes a miracle to find three wise men there

Why did the turkey cross the road?Because it was the chicken’s day off!

How can you keep your home warm this Christmas?Tinsulation.