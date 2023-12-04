Songs from the shows and Christmas favourites at Wigan choir's rearranged festive concert

A Wigan choir is inviting music lovers to the dress rehearsal for a Christmas concert that’s now not going to take place!

Voices in Harmony had been due to perform a programme of hits from the shows, carols and other festive favourites on December 15 but, due to unforeseen circumstances, that event had to be cancelled.

However, organisers didn’t want all the weeks of practice to go to waste and so are now urging folk to hear them at what was meant to be their final practice for the event.

Wigan Voices in Harmony

And the concert, called A Lead Into Christmas, will also be for a good cause as, instead of an admission fee, audience members are simply being asked for donations to Wigan and Leigh Hospice which has been struggling financially of late.

It takes place at St Elizabeth’s Church Hall, on Bolton Road, Aspull – where the choir usually rehearses – at 8pm on Wednesday December 13.

There will be four-part harmony pieces, solos and duets.